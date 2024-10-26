Wynne Evans and Katya Jones impress Strictly judges with dramatic lifts

Wynne Evans impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with a series of dramatic lifts and flips with his partner Katya Jones for their Halloween week performance.

The pair, who previously apologised for a “joke” that saw Jones move opera singer Evans’ hand from her waist during the show two weeks ago, landed a score of 31 for their salsa to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.

Donning red sparkly costumes and devil horns, Evans flipped Jones over his head and twirled her in the air.

After the performance, an exhausted Evans crawled back to hear the judges’ thoughts.

Anton Du Beke joked “you did not die so well done”, before adding: “You are sunshine and entertainment every time you come to the floor, I look forward to watching you dance, it is always great.”

Craig Revel Horwood said Evans “lacked fluidity” from move to move but he praised the lifts.

The Welsh singer, known for the GoCompare adverts, also revealed in his pre-recorded segment of the programme that his son came to visit him during the week to offer support.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe performing on Strictly (BBC Guy Levy/PA)

Olympian Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe cast a spell on the judges with their fiery cha cha to Love Potion No. 9 by The Clovers.

The pair picked up a score of 35, the highest for the dance of the series, with their routine which featured a lot of quick footwork and spins.

Revel Horwood revealed their love potion worked on him as he said he “love, love, loved it”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas praised the dance as “breathtaking” while Du Beke hailed Douglas’s “wonderful characterisation” but suggested she work on her leg speed.

Comedian Chris McCausland kicked off Halloween week with a lively samba to Stayin’ Alive by The Bee Gees.

Dressed in a sparkly suit and frazzled wig, the stand-up grooved along the floor in between gravestones with his partner Dianne Buswell to pick up a score of 26.

Judge Motsi Mabuse hailed it as a “fun way to open the show” and said he had “nailed the character” while Ballas thought he did “incredibly well” but that he “overcooked the bounce” in the dance.

Reality star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal paid homage to Todd Phillips’ Joker film with their haunting Viennese waltz to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra which secured them their highest score of the series with 31 points.

Dressed in the character’s infamous red suit and with green hair, Wicks twirled and dipped professional dancer Przystal, who donned a red ruffled dress.

Du Beke hailed it as his best dance so far and praised his “breadth of movement” and characterisation.

Ballas said she was proud of his performance but advised him to get steadier on his feet.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.