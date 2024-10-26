Strictly professionals to perform Beetlejuice-inspired dance for Halloween week

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are to perform a Beetlejuice-inspired routine for the 20th-anniversary series’ Halloween week.

On Saturday night, the remaining 11 couples will take to the ballroom floor once again, this time dressed in spooky attire.

During Sunday’s results show, the dancers will showcase a routine, choreographed by Matt Flint, that sees Carlos Gu dressed as the lead character of Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy film – and its sequel, released last month.

Strictly Come Dancing results show performance (BBC/Kieron McCarron/PA)

On the live show, comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell will perform a samba to Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees, while JLS member JB Gill and Amy Dowden foxtrot to Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader.

Reality star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal will perform a Viennesse waltz to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra, with EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas dancing the American smooth to The Addams Family theme song.

Also dancing is Morning Live’s Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez, who will tango to Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics, and former hockey player Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin, who will jive to Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Speaking about his costume for Halloween this year, Kuzmin said: “I’ve been a gherkin before. This year I’m going to be Dobby.

“I’ve got great socks for the costume.

“I’m going to be driving from my house to the studio in the Dobby costume, so everyone can look at me driving and wonder where Dobby is going.”

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a samba to I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real, while Miranda star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola attempt the first Argentine tango to Ready Or Not by the Fugees.

Speaking about what terrifies her at Halloween, actress Hadland said: “In my road where I live, Halloween is massive.

“One year a friend bought this really simple rubber mask. I really didn’t like.

“It really freaked me out, even though I knew who it was.

“I also once went on the Saw experience at Thorpe Park. I started crying halfway round and my friend had to drag me out.

“My friend thought it was hilarious. It was just terrifying, but my friend loved it.”

Elsewhere on the show, singer Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will showcase a paso doble to In The Hall Of The Mountain King by Edvard Grieg while Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans and Katya Jones perform a salsa to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.

British Olympian Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe are to perform a cha cha to Love Potion No 9 by the Clovers.

Strictly Come Dancing will air Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.