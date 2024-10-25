Morgan Freeman reveals stage fright and recalls ‘terrifying’ incident

Actor Morgan Freeman has revealed he suffers from stage fright, saying he once forgot his lines in a “terrifying” incident.

The 87-year-old told Good Morning Britain that theatre work is “too hard a challenge for me” and said he will not be trying it again.

Freeman last appeared on stage as David Boles in Dustin Lance Black play 8, about the Perry v Schwarzenegger trial which led to the overturn of an amendment banning same-sex marriages in California.

Speaking about his experiences on stage, Freeman said: “I’ve been to plays at the West End, and that was when I was stage conscious.

“Now I’m not stage conscious because stage is too hard a challenge for me.

“Last time I remember being on stage, I forgot my lines, and I can’t tell you how terrifying that is.

Freeman last appeared on stage in 8 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“In the movies you won’t get that, if you forget your lines you just say, okay what was that line again? And somebody gives it to you. Or you say cut, somebody says cut, I never will.

“You can’t do that on stage, and I’m terrified to go back and try it.”

Freeman also told of his enjoyment at working on the latest series of Paramount+ spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness.

“I certainly enjoy working, having a stroke of luck, as it were, being able to continue as I am, playing this role,” he said.

“But this cast is one of the high points of life, I’m thrilled with myself, to put it mildly.”

During his career, Freeman won a best supporting actor Oscar for Million Dollar Baby, and is also known for roles in Shawshank Redemption (1995), Driving Miss Daisy (1990), and Invictus (2009).