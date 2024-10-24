Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces biggest UK headline tour

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said performing at the Royal Albert Hall will be “a bit of a dream”, as she announces her biggest UK headline tour to date.

The British singer-songwriter will kick off her 15-city tour in Glasgow on May 24, before headlining shows in Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol, with the tour culminating in London on June 12.

It comes after the 45-year-old’s career experienced a revival following her 2001 hit track Murder On The Dancefloor featuring in Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn last year.

“This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun,” Ellis-Bextor said.

“I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June.

“It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone.

“Headlining The Royal Albert Hall in London is a bit of a dream and it’s going to be very special.”

Before her UK tour, Ellis-Bextor will be supporting Take That in Australia in November and The Human League in dates across the UK in December.

Ellis-Bextor will release the video for her new single, Freedom Of The Night, at 6pm on Thursday following a premiere on ITV’s Lorraine.

The video was filmed at London’s Rivoli Ballroom by long-time collaborator and friend Sophie Muller.

Former Strictly contestant Ellis-Bextor returned to the show to perform her new single during the results show on Sunday.