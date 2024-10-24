Justin Timberlake postpones tour dates after bronchitis and laryngitis diagnosis

Justin Timberlake has been forced to reschedule a string of shows in his world tour after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

In an Instagram post, the US singer and actor apologised to fans as he announced six of his upcoming gigs in venues across the US would be pushed back to February.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old postponed a tour date from his Forget Tomorrow world tour at the last minute due to an unspecified injury.

Providing a health update in his latest Instagram post, NSYNC singer-turned-solo star wrote: “Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis.

“I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above.

“Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you – JT.”

Bronchitis is inflammation of the airways in the lungs that is usually caused by an infection, while laryngitis is when your voice box or vocal cords in the throat become irritated or swollen, according to the NHS website.

Timberlake was due to perform in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night before taking to the stage in Detroit, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois on Friday and Sunday.

His shows in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and St Paul, Minnesota are also being rescheduled.

Justin Timberlake has rescheduled a number of shows (Doug Peters/PA)

It comes a month after Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving, resolving a criminal case stemming from his June arrest in New York state’s Hamptons on a drink-driving charge.

The singer and actor was fined 500 dollars (£380) with a 260-dollar (£198) surcharge, sentenced to 25 hours of community service at a non-profit organisation of his choosing, and required to make a public safety announcement.