An Evening With Dua Lipa to air on ITV with guest appearance by Elton John

ITV is to show An Evening With Dua Lipa later this year featuring a guest appearance by Sir Elton John.

The ITV1 concert special will show Lipa’s performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall from October 17, which saw the pop star’s songs reimagined with the accompaniment of a 53-piece orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-person choir and her seven-piece band.

It will be interspersed with interviews with the 29-year-old as she reflects on key moments from her career and life.

During the performance, Lipa is joined Sir Elton to perform Cold Heart, and also gives a live debut of Dance The Night, from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

She also will be seen performing Maria, Anything For Love and End Of An Era from her latest album Radical Optimism, along with other tracks from her back catalogue.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: “We‘re looking forward to bringing Dua’s exceptional Royal Albert Hall debut to audiences when it airs on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

“It was such a special evening full of Dua’s top hits performed for the first time with the Heritage Orchestra, and none other than Elton John – it’s one not to be missed.”

The date for the broadcast is yet to be announced.

Lipa began her career with single New Love in 2015, and has had three UK top 10 albums, including two number ones, and 16 UK top 10 singles.

The programme will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Radical22.