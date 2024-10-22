Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A team of actors, camera operators and producers rocked up to Birmingham’s Gas Street Basin to capture footage for the new Netflix movie of Peaky Blinders.

The Victorian location, which is just a short walk from night-life hotspot Broad Street, is likely to become a tourist attraction in its own right as footage has emerged offering a sneak-peak at the set.

Brian Hughes, chairman of Westside BID, said: "In true Brummie fashion, everything was remarkably low-key, with the locked set having the friendliest security guards and members of the public watching from wherever they could as the shoot unfolded into late evening.

"Fires burned on Regency Wharf’s towpath and above the water itself, while a boat docked outside of the Tap & Spile and bags were thrown onto the towpath as characters jumped off.

"The set had the unmistakable ‘Peaky’ look – the darkly-atmospheric, sometimes golden night light broken only by characters dressed in flat caps and long coats swirling around.

"Diners at the Bistrot Pierre restaurant overlooking the canal were able to watch the filming, while Broad Street’s first floor Barajee Indian Restaurant was closed for the shoot. But in future, diners there will be able to look directly down to where the action took place."

Peaky Blinders cast and crew spotted at Birmingham's canalside (Credit: Graham Young)

Other Westside businesses along the same stretch of water that will also be able to trade on having been part of a famous film location include the Italian deli and restaurant Ciaro, the Canalside Cafe and The Gin Vault.

After two days of preparation involving numerous vans occupying suspended parking bays it was time for creator Steve Knight to call 'action' on his genius 11-year-old BBC drama.

At the heart of the action masterminded by production company Oblik was the Tap & Spile pub, whose Grade II-listed buildings date back to 1821.

A giant crane in Gas Street held a suspended light box high above the basin and other lights were mounted on the balcony at the back of the Walkabout pub.

Peaky Blinders cast and crew spotted at Birmingham's canalside (Credit: Graham Young)

Even the moon was ‘peaking’ through clouds as boats with names including Thomas Coathupe & Sons Ltd – 1893 and W.G.E. Wyrely & Essington slowly sailed into view, surrounded by flames and beer barrels outside of the Tap & Spile.

The scenes being shot last night are currently being codenamed The Immortal Man.

The film is set to star Cillian Murphy, reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, alongside Saltburn's leading man Barry Keoghan and Stephen Graham, who played Hayden Stagg in the Peaky Blinders TV series.