Liam Payne vigil in Birmingham: Fans of Wolverhampton singer prepare to pay tribute in the West Midlands

One Direction fans are hoping that a vigil planned for Birmingham city centre on Sunday will bring a “little peace” following their tragic loss.

It follows a vigil held in Wolverhampton on Friday for the 31 year-old singer who died amid a hotel fall in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Father-of-one Liam, from Bushbury in Wolverhampton, shot to fame after appearing on ITV's talent show X Factor in 2010 at the age of 16, forming part of hit boy band One Direction.

Liam Payne

Wolverhampton's Lady Wulfruna statue was adorned with flowers, candles and balloons as teary-eyed fans came together to remember his life.

Eimear Mitchell, 26, of Birmingham, organiser of the impromptu Wolverhampton vigil, expressed the importance of holding a place of remembrance in the singer's home city.

She said: "Quite a few people have turned up for the vigil so far. It has been really great. I only posted the announcement this morning and so many people have come already.”

Liam Payne memorial in Wolverhampton

When is the vigil for Liam Payne in Birmingham being held?

The Birmingham vigil will be held at 4pm on Sunday in Chamberlain Square. Fans have been asked to bring artificial candles and flowers to commemorate the star. Ms Moore said that as of Friday afternoon, 40 people had already confirmed attendance in a Snapchat group.

Molly Moore, 28, from Coventry, has planned the memorial event in Birmingham on Sunday for fans to find comfort in each other as they grieve the beloved singer.

Writing to X on Thursday evening, @sunflowrhouse wrote: "If you are around Birmingham town centre on Sunday October 20, join us at Chamberlain Square at 4pm to celebrate the life and light of Liam Payne.

"If you would like to join the chat, reply with your [Snapchat username] and we will add you.

"Dozens of fans have already shown their interest in attending the vigil. They have been asked to bring candles, flowers, letters and drawings of the singer."

Beryl Price wrote to X: "A memorial is to be held in Birmingham, October 20 at 4pm, to honour, remember and say goodbye to Liam Payne."The group will be meeting at Chamberlain Square in Birmingham.

“Everyone is welcome to join."In a statement following his death, the family of the singer have said they are “heartbroken” adding: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

Liam Payne memorial in Wolverhampton

Are there any other vigils planned for Liam Payne?

Details of several vigils across the UK this weekend have been circulating on social media to commemorate Liam.

Memorials were reportedly planned in London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester this weekend.

Liam died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it was investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” following the report. Payne’s family said they were “heartbroken” following his death, adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

A joint statement from his One Direction bandmates said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”. One Direction fans in Buenos Aires mourned his death at a vigil outside the Argentine hotel where they lit candles and laid flowers.