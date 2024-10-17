Rory Gallagher’s famous guitar coming home to Ireland after auction sale

A Fender Stratocaster guitar which belonged to rock and blues musician Rory Gallagher is to be donated to the National Museum of Ireland (NMI) after it sold at auction in London.

The guitar belonging to the late musician and songwriter sold for £889,400 (1,068,956 euro) at Bonhams auction house.

Ireland’s culture minister Catherine Martin confirmed that it had been bought by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd with a view to donation.

The purchase agreement ensures the famous guitar will now be preserved in the ownership of the Irish state and made available to view for the public and Gallagher’s fans around the world.

Ms Martin said: “I am absolutely delighted that Rory’s guitar is coming home to Ireland.

“My department has been working closely with the National Museum to bring this about.

“The successful acquisition, in association with the NMI, is hugely welcome.

“Since the sale of the Rory Gallagher collection was announced, I have shared in the enthusiasm of the nation, and music fans in particular, that Rory’s iconic guitar would be secured as an inspirational addition to our national heritage collection and a testimonial to his many achievements.

“Rory Gallagher was instrumental in establishing Ireland on a global stage as a centre for rock music.”

Ms Martin added: “Rory achieved success around the world with his authentic blues-based style and was beloved by fans for his many albums and legendary live performances.

“The generous donation to the museum will not only allow the famous instrument to be protected for future generations and musicians, but will also attract visitors from far and wide.”

Members of Bonhams staff with guitars comprising part of the Rory Gallagher Collection (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gallagher was born in Co Donegal but his family later relocated to Cork.

He became famous with his band Taste in the 1960s.

He died in 1995 at the age of 47.

He bought the Fender Stratocaster for £100 on credit from the owner of Crowley’s Music Store in Cork in 1963 and it became synonymous with him.

The 94-lot auction on Thursday featured guitars, amps and accessories from Gallagher’s life and career. The auction made a total of £2.3 million.

Donal Gallagher, Rory’s brother and former manager, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to this auction and the outpouring of love and respect shown towards Rory and his incredible legacy.

“Rory meant so much to so many people, and we want to thank everyone who took part in the auction and everyone who shared their own memories of Rory with us.

“It has been nearly 30 years since my brother’s passing, and though it was a difficult decision to part with this collection, I am grateful that these treasured instruments can now tour the globe as Rory did, spreading his music and memory.

“We are also delighted that Rory’s 1961 Strat will be returning to Ireland, where it can be shared with his fans for generations to come.”