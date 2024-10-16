Strictly’s Shirley Ballas ‘hardly slept’ to watch son judging on US version

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she has had “hardly had any sleep as I was just too excited” by her choreographer son Mark Ballas appearing on the US version of the show.

Mark made his debut as a guest judge on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) on Tuesday evening and appeared alongside regulars Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and former Strictly judge, Bruno Tonioli.

Ballas wrote on Instagram: “Huge congratulations to my son @markballas for being a guest judge last night on @dancingwiththestars.

“I stayed up all night to follow along. I’ve hardly had any sleep as I was just too excited so I’m now exhausted but it was totally worth it.

“Watching him with his best friend @derekhough, @brunotonioliofficial and @carrieanninaba on the other side of the desk (in the same seat his little old mom sits in on @bbcstrictly may I add lol) was a very proud moment. Your English mom across the pond is very very proud.”

She also said dancer Hayley Erbert returning to the dancefloor after major brain surgery to perform with her husband, Derek Hough, was “outstanding”.

Ballas added: “It has to be one of the most beautifully moving things I’ve ever seen in my life. Congratulations to all for a great show. Feeling truly blessed.”

She shares musician, Broadway star and professional dancer Mark with Texan ballroom dancer, Corky Ballas, whom she was married to between 1985 and 2007.

Mark was a professional dancer on DWTS, and was nominated in 2011 for an outstanding choreography Emmy for his work on the show.

In 2017, “Queen of Latin” Ballas was named as Strictly’s new head judge, taking over from Len Goodman, who was also a judge on DWTS.

She also mentored Mark, and Hough and his sister, Julianne, whom she was guardian to when they were sent to London as children to study with her.