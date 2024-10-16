Saoirse Ronan feels ‘fortunate’ she could step away from acting to have children

Saoirse Ronan has said she feels “fortunate” that she will be able to step away from her Hollywood career to have children without having to give up acting for good.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Ireland and has been nominated for an Oscar four times, reportedly tied the knot with her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden in Scotland earlier this year.

Ronan told British Vogue: “I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where, if it happened, I would like to have a kid.

Saoirse Ronan with Elliott Heffernan in British Vogue (Jack Davison/British Vogue/PA)

“I feel fortunate enough that, if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I’ve always wanted that.”

The actress has worked with Slow Horses star Lowden, when he produced 2024’s The Outrun, which explored alcoholism.

The Brooklyn and Little Women star has recently been in Second World War drama Blitz, directed by Sir Steve McQueen, playing East End mother Rita, who decides to send her nine-year-old son George (Elliott Heffernan) to the countryside to escape war-torn London.

Ronan said: “One thing that pretty much every young performer has in common is that they’ll never say no, because there’s the need to please that comes from being a performer and also being a child.

“You want to be good, and you want to be liked, and you want to be loved and accepted.

The full feature with Saoirse Ronan is in the November issue of British Vogue (Jack Davison/British Vogue/PA)

“We needed to acknowledge that constantly, daily, and remember that it was up to us to remind Elliott that if he didn’t feel completely comfortable or safe, or didn’t feel like he was getting the rest that he needed, or didn’t feel right about doing certain things, that he had a voice to stop that.”

She also said she had been asking to meet and audition for McQueen for “years”, until Blitz happened.

She also seemed apprehensive before doing the new film, but said it was “just doing another war movie” as “we’ve kind of had our fill of that”.

Ronan said: “As soon as (Steve) started to explain to me that it was going to follow this mother-son relationship and that we were staying back home with everyone else, I was completely hooked.”

– The full interview is available at vogue.co.uk/article/saoirse-ronan-british-vogue-interview.