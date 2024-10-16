Feathers McGraw plays dramatic organ solo in new Wallace And Gromit trailer

Supervillain Feathers McGraw can be seen playing a dramatic organ solo in the first trailer for new Wallace And Gromit film Vengeance Most Fowl.

The evil penguin, who was first seen in 1993’s Bafta and Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers, has returned to seek revenge on inventor Wallace and his trusty and loyal beagle Gromit in the film.

In a new trailer, released by the BBC, Wallace declares his innocence amid a “crime wave” after a journalist, reporting from his front doorstep, calls him an “evil inventor”.

Vengeance Most Fowl is the upcoming instalment of the Wallace And Gromit film series (Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/PA)

The two try to establish “who could possibly be behind all this” as their life descends into chaos, with one clip showing Gromit slipping from the roof of a canal boat as it begins to fall from a bridge.

Gromit also appears outside a zoo in the dead of night while wearing a helmet and carrying a stick with a net.

Marking his return, Feathers McGraw can be seen playing an organ in front of a newspaper featuring the headline “diamond geezers catch thief” next to a photo of Wallace and Gromit.

Revealing himself to viewers, he slowly spins in his chair and sips from a mug that says “world’s best boss” as the dramatic music plays.

McGraw was arrested and sent to a zoo in the original film after he rented a room by disguising himself as a chicken with a red glove on his head.

In Vengeance Most Fowl comedian Peter Kay, who was in The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, returns as Pc Mackintosh, who has been promoted to chief inspector, while Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actress Lauren Patel join the cast.

There will also be cameos from Motherland actress and comedian Diane Morgan, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

The BBC previously unveiled a first look at a new character called Norbot the robotic smart gnome, voiced by Inside No 9 star Reece Shearsmith.

Norbot is Wallace’s latest invention, a pre-programmed smart gnome designed to do any kind of gardening task or “gnome improvement”.

The film will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas in the UK and will be available globally outside the UK on Netflix on January 3.