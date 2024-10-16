Britain’s Got Talent guest judge KSI walks red carpet at auditions in Blackpool

Social media star KSI has been seen on the red carpet as a Britain’s Got Talent judge for the show’s auditions.

The second round of auditions at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens for the show’s 2025 edition began this afternoon with KSI, whose real name is Olajide JJ Olatunji, joining long-time judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon in the Lancashire town.

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame with his YouTube Fifa gaming commentary videos, waved to the crowd and smiled widely as he walked into the auditions in a black jacket, trousers and dark T-shirt, with a black bandana.

Judge Amanda Holden poses for photos outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

KSI will act as a guest judge on the show’s 18th series, while former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli completes his Dancing With The Stars commitments in the US.

He was joined by Holden, 53, who wore a short green skirt and signed autographs for fans as she arrived.

Cowell, 65, wore his trademark dark sunglasses with a dark grey top as he posed for photos with fans on arrival at the Winter Gardens, while Dixon, 46, arrived in a bright red jacket, white shirt and black trousers, waving to onlookers.

Judge Simon Cowell arriving for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking about joining the ITV talent show earlier this month, KSI said he “couldn’t believe” he had been asked to judge.

He said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for Britain’s Got Talent.

“When I got the call-up, I couldn’t believe it. I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off.

Alesha Dixon on the red carpet at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark.”

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV next year.

It comes after singer Sydnie Christmas was crowned the winner of the show earlier this year, winning a £250,000 prize and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.