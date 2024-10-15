Taylor Swift to release Eras Tour book to ‘commemorate the memories’ with fans

Taylor Swift is to release an Eras Tour book to “commemorate the memories” she made with fans on her mammoth world tour.

The US pop superstar, 34, announced the latest project on social media ahead of beginning the last leg of her tour on Friday in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

She said it will be filled with her own personal reflections and more than 500 photos including never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes shots from the shows which took fans through her back catalogue.

Alongside an announcement video, she wrote: “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of the Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend.

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.

“Excited to announce that the Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

The singer-songwriter also announced the extended “anthology” edition of her latest chart-topping 11th studio album – The Tortured Poets Department – will be made available on vinyl and CD.

The two new items are to be released with US brand Target, with international details to be released soon.

Swift closed out the European leg of her Eras Tour in August with five sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift performing at her first London concert at Wembley Stadium, during the Eras Tour (Ian West/PA)

The shows followed after three dates at the venue in June, which meant she made Wembley Stadium history as the first solo artist to perform at the stadium eight times in a single tour, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988.

Her Eras Tour features songs from across her 11 studio albums including hits from 1989, Red and Midnights.

Security outside Wembley had been heightened during Swift’s string of London dates after three of her shows in Austria were cancelled over an alleged terror plot in early August.

She is set to play three dates in Miami this weekend, before moving to New Orleans and Indianapolis.

The pop star will continue the tour with six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, ending with three dates in Vancouver’s BC Place on December 8.