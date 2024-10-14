Lorraine Kelly joins choir on charity song she will play to baby granddaughter

Lorraine Kelly has created a charity single with Scottish singer Marti Pellow and a choir of women who discovered they had breast cancer after watching her chat show.

The talk show host, 64, said she plans to play the song, a new version of hit single Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet, to her baby granddaughter Billie, who was born in August.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “30 years ago (my daughter) Rosie was born, and I was listening to the song.

Lorraine singing with the choir (ITV/Jonathan Horsley/PA)

“Here we are 30 years later, and we will be playing our version of the song to Billie all the time.

“So hopefully she’ll be singing it, it will be the first thing that she says, which would be really nice, but it sort of completes that circle.

“And the lyrics are so important – about love.”

For the last six years, ITV’s breakfast programme Lorraine has promoted the Change And Check campaign to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Last year’s single, Golden, with Joss Stone and the Change And Check choir went to number one in the UK singles downloads chart.

Reflecting on this year’s charity single, Kelly said: “It was fantastic because we were in a proper, real, true recording studio.”

She added: “It was joyful, and the fact that we’re all in it together, this amazing sisterhood along with Marti. It just felt very, very, very special.

The Change And Check choir (ITV/Jonathan Horsley/PA)

“And Marti said, ‘You will feel at the end of this something really positive and very emotional’. And it really was, there were a lot of tears.”

Pellow, former lead vocalist of Wet Wet Wet, told PA: “We were at a place called Rak Studios, which has made so many incredible records over the years, massive, huge selling records.

“It really is up there with Abbey Road and for us to go there to Rak Studios and capture that moment, it was a joy.”

More than 100 women and one man have contacted the Lorraine programme to say they received their diagnosis because of the campaign.

The single will be available to download from Monday and all proceeds go toward Future Dreams breast cancer charity.

Kelly, Pellow and the choir will be performing on Lorraine, live from 9am on ITV1.