Third celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has become the third celebrity eliminated from the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV star, 62, returned to the dancing competition this weekend, having missed out on movie week following an injury to his knee.

During Sunday’s results show, Knowles and his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk faced the dance off against former X Factor winner Shayne Ward and his dance partner Nancy Xu.

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk performing their Charleston (BBC/PA)

Ward and Xu performed their cha cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams while Knowles and Mushtuk danced their Charleston to Rain On The Roof from the Paddington 2 soundtrack.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke won the majority vote as they all chose to save Ward and Xu, with head judge Shirley Ballas agreeing with their decision.

Asked about their time on the show by co-host Tess Daly, Knowles said: “I’ve really, really been surprised by how much I’ve loved doing it and by two things that happen.

“One is how much you care each week, and the other is how much you don’t want to let down your partner.

“The only reason I could do this is simply because of Luba’s changes, she’s been amazing.”

He added: “Luba’s been amazing and just been so fabulous every day.

Professional dancers Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Hauer (BBC/PA)

“And I should say thank you also to all the background staff, the physios, all the people that have actually got me through this week, and to all of my fellow competitors who have been absolutely astounding, beautiful people.

“There are some amazing dancers up there, and I will love watching the rest of the series.”

Knowles injured his knee during rehearsals on the Friday prior to last week’s Saturday night show, saying “it was a huge disappointment”.

He previously obtained an injury to his shoulder and arm while changing a tyre.

Sunday’s results show also featured a special routine from the professional dancers to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams, starring Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Hauer as the leads.

There was also a musical performance of Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost from rock band Snow Patrol.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, October 19 at 6.25pm with the results show on October 20 at 7.20pm, also on BBC One.