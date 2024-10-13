Strictly Come Dancing professionals to perform Taylor Swift routine

Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers will perform a Taylor Swift routine on Sunday’s results show.

The performance will see Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Hauer take the lead in a special group dance to Swift’s song Wildest Dreams.

Kuzmin is partnered with hockey star Sam Quek while Hauer is partnered with former footballer Paul Merson.

The routine has been choreographed by Mandy Moore, who worked with Swift on her latest tour.

Viewers will see the dance at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Snow Patrol will also perform on Sunday night’s results show.