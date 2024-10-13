Jesse Eisenberg says his new film about a Holocaust tour is not sanctimonious

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg has said his new film, about two cousins who embark on a Holocaust tour, is not meant to be sanctimonious.

The Zombieland star, 41, who wrote, directed and stars in the film, A Real Pain, plays David opposite Succession actor Kieran Culkin as his cousin Benji.

Speaking on the red carpet of the 68th BFI London Film Festival on Sunday evening, he told the PA news agency: “I like to write things that are kind of about bigger themes, but present them in a way that doesn’t feel academic.

Jennifer Grey, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Wil Sharpe and Kurt Egyiawan at the premiere (Scott A Garfitt/AP)

“And so with this movie, I’m tackling a big theme in that it follows cousins going on a Holocaust tour, but the feeling of the movie is not one of like, sanctimony, or that we’re all doing our homework, or we’re all kind of being completely respectful and not talking during this important conversation.

“I wanted it to be a relatable, accessible movie that can be fun and sad and all of the things that would happen when you go on a tour to a fraught place with your childhood best friend.

“There’s a funny scene in the movie where Kieran’s character, well, we’re on this tour group in Poland, and we come across these huge statues that are like 25ft tall statues of Polish soldiers.

“And instead of showing complete reverence, Kieran (Benji) decides that he should bring up the whole tour group to take pictures, as though we’re also with soldiers.

“And I had written this funny scene and was showing it to my sister that night, and my sister said there’s only one actor that could play this part of Benji – it’s Kieran Culkin.

“And so it was kind of in the back of my head. And then, God, did I get lucky? And God, wasn’t she exactly right?”

Eisenberg also revealed that his next movie will begin filming in March and he would like to make one film a year.