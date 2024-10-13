Film star Rupert Everett reveals plans to quit drinking

British actor Rupert Everett has said he is going to stop drinking alcohol and added that it would be “wonderful” to have a “fresh brain”.

The film star, 65, known for starring in My Best Friend’s Wedding and St Trinian’s, is planning to be teetotal after years of drinking and drug taking, The Sunday Times reported.

“The next thing I’m going to do is stop drinking”, Everett said.

“I don’t know how I’m going to achieve that.

“But I think it’s great to try and be as lucid as possible as you get older.

“The world and life is so amazing.

“I wish I’d kind of realised that before.”

Everett, who has been open about his years of drinking and taking drugs, including heroin, expressed worries about his future health and wellbeing.

He said: “The brain when you get older becomes very valuable to you.

“And you suddenly think: ‘God, why did I put it through so much turmoil?’.

“In that sense, I do regret all those things.

“I think to have a lucid fresh brain like an iceberg lettuce would be wonderful.”

Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)

Everett reflected on what his years of drug taking could mean for him during an appearance on the How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast earlier in the month.

“I can’t lie and say I haven’t enjoyed lots of drugs”, he said.

“I don’t regret my drugged days.

“What I do fear for is my own brain. And, as I get older, I’d like to keep it as long as possible.

“And I can feel it going a little bit blurry at the edges already.”

Everett is also known for voicing Prince Charming in Shrek 2 and Shrek The Third and more recently starred in TV series Emily In Paris and The Serpent Queen.