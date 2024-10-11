Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle to return to Peaky Blinders world for new film

Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle are among the stars returning to the Peaky Blinders world for the highly-anticipated film, Netflix has announced.

Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck also join the star-studded cast for the upcoming film, which has been written by creator Steven Knight following on from the BBC period drama which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy is reprising his role as gangster Tommy Shelby for the movie, while fellow Irish star Barry Keoghan was previously announced as a new addition.

During the series, Boiling Point star Graham played Hayden Stagg and Gentleman Jack actress Rundle portrayed Ada Thorne, the only female Shelby sibling.

Ned Dennehy starred as Charlie Strong in the series, seen as an uncle figure to the Shelby siblings, while Ian Peck played Curly, who worked for Charlie, and Packy Lee portrayed Tommy’s friend Johnny Dogs.

Titans actor Jay Lycurgo will also join the cast, with Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and Pulp Fiction actor Tim Roth previously announced for the film.

The original series which built up a massive fanbase explored the rise of the Shelby family from after the First World War onwards.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Prod/PA)

The forthcoming movie will see the action shift to follow the Shelby family into the Second World War.

Production started on the film last week, which will be set in the “lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s”, Netflix has said.

The film is being produced by Knight alongside Murphy, Patrick Holland and Guy Heeley, and will be made in association with BBC Film.

Further casting and plot details are to be announced in due course.