First look at new BBC TV Christmas adaption of Julia Donaldson’s story Tiddler

A new image has shown Julia Donaldson’s story Tiddler being brought to life for a new small-screen adaption for the BBC that will be shown during the Christmas period.

The children’s book tells the story of a little fish with a big imagination who gets lost in the ocean until he is saved by his own storytelling, and will be the 12th book by Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler to be adapted for BBC One and iPlayer.

The special will star Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham as the story’s narrator, Gavin And Stacey’s Rob Brydon in multiple roles and Ghosts star Lolly Adefope as Miss Skate.

Speaking about the upcoming feature, Waddingham said: “The books and films of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have been, without a doubt, the greatest cornerstone of my daughter’s and my life together.

“They are the most beautiful marriage of animation and voice, perfectly cast.

“There’s always something that leans towards the main character not realising just how special they are, and it’s a joyous thing to teach a child from an early age that you are delicious, just the way you are.”

The title role will be played by child actor Reuben Kirby.

It comes after last year’s Donaldson and Scheffler animation, Tabby McTat, the heart-warming story of a busker and his cat, was a huge hit with an audience of 8.6 million.

Multi-Oscar-nominated producers Magic Light Pictures will produce the TV movie alongside the BBC, it will be written by Michael Bohnenstingl and directed by Andy Martin and Alex Bain.

Magic Light’s previous adaptions of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s works, including The Gruffalo, Room On The Broom and Zog, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.