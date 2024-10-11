Doctor Who and Baby Reindeer stars up for Favourite Scot on Screen award

Ncuti Gatwa, David Tennant and Richard Gadd are among those nominated for a Bafta Scotland award voted for by the public.

Six performers are up for the Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen, in partnership with Screen Scotland, which is the only gong voted for by the public.

Ashley Storrie, the daughter of comedian Janey Godley, is nominated for Dinosaur, a series set in Glasgow about an autistic woman.

Comedian Gadd is nominated for his Netflix show Baby Reindeer, which made headlines after a woman who claimed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha filed legal action against Netflix and alleged the story is inaccurate.

Also nominated is Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook, 21, from Falkirk, who joined the show last year as its 42nd presenter but the first to use a wheelchair.

Tennant and Gatwa are both nominated for Doctor Who.

Actor Jack Lowden, who attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, is nominated for Slow Horses.

The online vote closes on October 30 at 5pm, with the winner announced at the Bafta Scotland awards ceremony in November.

David Tennant has been nominated for his role in Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

Previous winners of the award include Lawrence Chaney for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Sam Heughan for Outlander, and Lauren Lyle for Karen Pirie.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “The six nominees announced today have captured our nation’s attention, creating ‘watercooler’ moments through their work and performances on our TV screens.

“All six nominees have inspired, entertained and educated audiences over the past year. Now it’s over to you, the public, to vote for your favourite Scot on screen from this past year. Get voting.”

Nominations for the 15 competitive categories, announced earlier this month, were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprised of industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.

Edith Bowman, who will host the Bafta Scotland ceremony, said: “It’s an absolute joy to be back hosting the Bafta Scotland awards. My favourite night of the year.

“Year after year, I am blown away by the creativity and talent on show and I can’t wait to celebrate them all on Sunday November 17.”

The Bafta Scotland awards 2024 will take place on November 17 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, and tickets can be bought at events.bafta.org.

Viewers can vote for the Favourite Scot on Screen award at https://www.bafta.org/television/bafta-scotland-audience-award-favourite-scot-on-screen-2023-0.