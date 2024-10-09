Martin Lewis apologises for using ‘slightly bad language’ during GMB interview

Martin Lewis has apologised for using “slightly bad language” during an interview with the Culture Secretary about winter fuel payments.

The money saving expert was grilling Lisa Nandy on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday when he accidentally said “bloody”, prompting him to excuse himself on and off air.

Following the broadcast, he shared a clip of the discussion to social media, writing: “Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.”

During the interview, he said: “The poorest pensioners, the poorest, under £11,400, you believe should get pension credit and winter fuel, but they’re not going to claim, they’re the hardest to reach.

“You’re not writing individual letters to them. You’re not linking it to attendance allowance and housing benefit. There’s lots you could do.

“So to try and talk about ‘We’re targeting the poorest’. The truth is, you’re not targeting them. Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy excused the comment (Ben Whitley/PA)

His co-presenter Susanna Reid apologised for his language on air after he made the comment, with Lewis quickly following suit.

Nandy excused the comment, saying: “No it’s fine, I know how strongly you feel about it, Martin.”

The discussion comes amid a backlash after the Government announced it would scrap the universal winter fuel payment for pensioners, limiting the benefit to only the poorest.