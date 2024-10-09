Justin Timberlake postpones US tour date after suffering ‘injury’

US star Justin Timberlake has apologised for postponing a tour date at the last minute due to an unspecified injury.

The singer and actor was scheduled to perform at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday as part of the Forget Tomorrow world tour.

It is not clear if the 43-year-old will perform his next show on Friday at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

He is also due to perform in Washington, Toronto, Buffalo, Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee and Saint Paul throughout October as part of the tour.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

“I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule. ASAP.

“I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.”

Timberlake thanked his fans for “understanding”, adding “appreciate your support always”.

He is scheduled to tour the UK next June, with his last date scheduled at Lollapalooza in Paris.

The postponed tour date comes a month after Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving, resolving a criminal case stemming from his June arrest in New York state’s Hamptons on a drink-driving charge.

The NSYNC singer-turned-solo star and actor was fined 500 dollars (£380) with a 260-dollar (£198) surcharge, sentenced to 25 hours of community service at a non-profit organisation of his choosing, and required to make a public safety announcement.