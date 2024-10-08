Former royal butler in heated debate about monarchy on Big Brother

A Big Brother housemate who was a butler to the King will engage in a heated debate about the monarchy during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show.

Nathan, a pork salesman from Dumfries in Scotland, will be asked about his experience serving royalty before housemate Daze offers her perspective and says their money could be used “to feed children who are actually starving.”

Daze will say: “I don’t really care about them, but I don’t like the fact that we’re paying for them.

“The fact that we’re paying for them when everyone is like economically strapped. I feel like if they paid for themselves.”

Nathan jumps in to say: “But do you not think they do?” before Daze responds: “No, they don’t.”

She says: “They’re like tourism, thing is not as much as they’re actually spending from the public body, it really just isn’t.

“Like let them use their private wealth to take care of their very expensive lifestyle.

“We’ve got so many poor kids who don’t get to eat, we’ve got pensioners who can’t afford their own fuel, like we can’t, like those two worlds shouldn’t be able to exist.”

Nathan says to Daze: “But do you know the thing, generally it’s the pensioners that actually are the biggest supporters of the monarchy.

“But not everything is about money, sometimes tradition is quite nice.”

Daze says: “I’m not even against having a king or queen or whatever, but I am against it when it’s like literally we could be using that money to feed children who are actually starving. Like our schools are crumbling.”

Nathan adds: “I think it’s important and I think it’s part of being – like I’m proud to be British and I think you all should be.”

Earlier in the year Gary Goldsmith, the maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales, appeared as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother and was the first housemate to be evicted.

Big Brother airs Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2.