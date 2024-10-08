Former royal butler among first housemates facing Big Brother eviction

Nathan, Dean, Ryan and Rosie are the first housemates on Big Brother to face a public vote before Friday’s live eviction.

The launch episode of the ITV2 reality series saw 16 contestants divided into two groups, with five housemates in the main house and 11 others who were placed in “storage” where they were at risk of facing the first eviction.

Tuesday’s episode saw the conclusion of the first challenge, where the “non-housemates” took part in a psychological test to try to save themselves from the public vote.

Winning the final challenge, Daze decided to save Emma and Lily, leaving barber Dean, former royal butler Nathan, Ryan, who works in marketing, and dental nurse Rosie as the non-housemates facing an end to their time on the show.

The first eviction from the Big Brother house will air live on Friday night.

On Tuesday’s show, Nathan became engaged in a heated debate about the monarchy.

Now a pork salesman from Dumfries in the Scottish Borders, he was asked about his experience serving royalty before housemate Daze offered her perspective and said their money could be used “to feed children who are actually starving.”

Daze said: “I don’t really care about them, but I don’t like the fact that we’re paying for them.

Nathan defended the traditions of the royal family and Charles (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“The fact that we’re paying for them when everyone is like economically strapped. I feel like if they paid for themselves.”

Nathan jumped in to respond by saying: “But do you not think they do?” before Daze responds: “No, they don’t.”

She said: “They’re like tourism, thing is not as much as they’re actually spending from the public body, it really just isn’t.

“Like let them use their private wealth to take care of their very expensive lifestyle.

“We’ve got so many poor kids who don’t get to eat, we’ve got pensioners who can’t afford their own fuel, like we can’t, like those two worlds shouldn’t be able to exist.”

Nathan said to Daze: “But do you know the thing, generally it’s the pensioners that actually are the biggest supporters of the monarchy.

“But not everything is about money, sometimes tradition is quite nice.”

Daze said: “I’m not even against having a king or queen or whatever, but I am against it when it’s like literally we could be using that money to feed children who are actually starving. Like our schools are crumbling.”

Nathan added: “I think it’s important and I think it’s part of being – like I’m proud to be British and I think you all should be.”

Earlier in the year Gary Goldsmith, the maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales, appeared as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother and was the first housemate to be evicted.

Big Brother continues to air at 9pm on ITV2.