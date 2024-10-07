Strictly’s Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara announce 2025 tour

Strictly Come Dancing’s Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are “thrilled” to announce they will embark on a 2025 UK dance tour.

The married couple will perform 15 dates across the country after the 20th anniversary series of the BBC dancing show ends.

Manrara, 40, is a former professional dancer on Strictly and now presents sister show It Takes Two on BBC Two alongside Fleur East.

The tour comes after Skorjanec topped the table twice in a row on the current series of Strictly (The TCB Group/PA)

Skorjanec, 34, who took a two-year break that coincided with the birth of their daughter, Lyra, is partnered with Love Island star Tasha Ghouri for the current series.

Ghouri and Skorjanec have made a strong start, topping the leader-board in two of the live shows so far this series and finishing second-equal in another.

Speaking ahead of their tour, Skorjanec said: “As if my return to Strictly wasn’t exciting enough, for Janette and I to be looking forward to our biggest tour next year makes us feel like the luckiest dancers in the world.

“And as everybody knows from watching Strictly, you just can’t beat dancing in front of a live band.

“So, more than ever, we can’t wait to share our new show with our amazing fans all across the UK.”

The tour, named A Night To Remember, will see Manrara and her husband perform routines to songs from the “great American songbook” through to modern tracks, accompanied by their own big band.

Manrara added: “It truly is going to be memorable show, and we are so happy to have the phenomenal Tom Seals and his big band bringing their off-the-scale energy to the stage for us to dance to every night.”

Skorjanec won the Strictly Glitterball Trophy in his first series in 2013 with model Abbey Clancy as his celebrity partner, while Manrara finished runner-up in the 2020 final with singer and TV presenter HRVY.

The 2025 tour begins in Bath on May 17 and ends in St Albans on June 6, including a London Palladium a gala performance on May 21, with further dates to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 11.

The confirmed dates:

May 17: Bath, The Forum;

May 20: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion;

May 21: London, The London Palladium;

May 22: Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre;

May 23: Birmingham, Symphony Hall;

May 27: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall;

May 28: Liverpool, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic;

May 29: Hull, Hull Ice Arena;

May 30: Gateshead, The Glasshouse;

May 31: Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall;

June 1: York, Barbican;

June 3: Guildford, G Live;

June 4: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall;

June 5: Fareham, Fareham Live;

June 6: St Albans, The Albans Arena.