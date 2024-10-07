Oasis announce two Australian dates for 2025 reunion tour

Oasis have announced the dates for the Australia leg of their 2025 reunion world tour after selling out their UK, Ireland and North America shows.

Manchester rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who announced their reunion in August, are set to play Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 31 and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on November 7 next year.

As with previous sales, fans will have a chance to register for the Australian ticket pre-sale private ballot, which will take place on October 14, with general sale going live the following day.

The Britpop group announced the dates on social media with a video featuring clips of them performing live over the years.

Alongside it, they wrote: “People of the land down under. You better run – you better take cover… We are coming. You are most welcome.

“Oasis will tour Australia in 2025.”

Fans who wish to sign up for pre-sale private ballot are asked to give their email and asked how many Oasis shows they have been to before, but it notes “this will not have any bearing on your ballot application”.

They are also questioned “which Oasis song won Triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995?” – with Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall and Live Forever offered as the possible answers, with the correct answer needed to qualify for the ballot.

It comes after Oasis announced their US, Canada and Mexico Oasis Live 25 tour shows last week, with the first performance on the continent set for Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, on August 24.

They will then head to the US for Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 28, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on August 31, and Los Angeles’s Rose Ball Stadium on September 6, with the final date released for Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on September 12.

The band announced their reunion in August following a long-standing feud between Liam and Noel after the band split in 2009 – prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

The brothers will reunite on stage for their first UK show since their split at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

Their string of 19 UK and Ireland dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows, which sparked a furore over ticket sales and inflated prices.

The release of tickets last month in the UK prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355, and the situation was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

Ticketmaster has previously said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.