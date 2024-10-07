Big Brother contestants battle it out to avoid eviction

The Big Brother contestants have battled against each other in a psychological challenge to try and save themselves from the first eviction.

The 16 contestants were divided into five housemates in the main house and 11 non-housemates were placed in “storage” after they had to select between red and blue when entering the house on Sunday, which determined their status.

In Monday’s episode of the ITV show, the non-housemates were given the chance to switch places with a housemate and save themselves from eviction by going head-to-head in a task.

The first battle saw non-housemate Martha, 26, from Scarborough, take on Ryan, 28, after she choose him as the housemate who she felt would be the worst game player.

The two were placed into a separate room around a table which had a cake on the table, but things got dramatic with the cake spontaneously exploded, covering them with debris.

They were then tasked with having to convince housemate Ali, who was voted as best judge of character, that it was the other contestant who was responsible for pressing the button to blow up the cake, despite Big Brother being the one at fault.

NHS administrator Martha tried to convince Ali she was not responsible as she was wearing pyjamas and would not have wanted to ruin her only pair, while Ryan tried to say there was more debris on him, proving that she was at fault.

Forensic psychologist Ali, 38, said she though they were both lying but opted for Martha, which upgraded her to housemate status and booted Ryan to a non-housemate in storage.

As part of her reward, Martha was allowed to select two fellow non-housemates to join her in the main Big Brother house, which saw her pick Hannah and Rosie.

Later she told Big Brother in the diary room that it was a “difficult decision” but she had based it on selecting people she had more of an interaction with and hoped the others would not be “too angry”.

Ryan, who was downgraded to a non-housemate and will now be at risk of eviction, told Big Brother in the diary room that he was a “bad liar” and was disappointed Ali chose him, but that he was not going to hold it against her.

A number of contestants discussed non-housemate Lily in the diary room after the 20-year-old Chinese takeaway server had been very lively and loud throughout the day.

Aesthetics business owner Emma, 53 said: “I could see a few people like ‘maybe we should just quiet things down a bit’ and people are getting a bit tired.

“But I certainly wouldn’t say I’m not fond of her, but I do wish she would fall asleep. When I was 20, I had a lot of energy, but not quite at Lily’s level.”

Nathan, a former butler to the King, also discussed his time with the royal family.

The 24-year-old told Emma: “I’m a big royalist and I can’t speak highly enough of them all.”

He revealed he got the job after asking if he could be upgraded to working in the house following a stint of working in a cafe on the estate when he was a teenager.

Big Brother continues on ITV.