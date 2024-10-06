Recruit exits Celebrity SAS after failing to keep up on assault course

Comedian Shazia Mirza has been withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after she failed to keep up with the other recruits during an assault course in tonight’s episode.

The 45-year-old lagged behind fellow contestants from the start of the “bee sting” exercise on the Channel 4 reality show, with directing staff instructing her to “keep up” and “stop f****** loafing”.

Eventually chief instructor Billy Billingham instructed her to give up her armband, meaning she was withdrawn from the group.

Basketball player Ovie Soko also considered leaving but stayed after a chat with directing staff (Pete Dadds/PA)

As directing staff asked her to hand over the armband, she told them: “I don’t want to accept it.”

Directing staff member Chris Oliver replied: “You don’t have a choice.”

The exercise saw the recruits forced to complete a circuit course which saw them dive into a box filled with water and forced to do a number of exercises including star jumps and press ups.

After Mirza was booted off the show, British basketball Ovie Soko, 33, considered leaving the show after a member of directing staff laughed at him for wearing Cherry Healey’s fleece after his broke.

When the group returned to their barracks, Soko told his fellow recruits: “I think I’m going to go home.

“They’re taking the f****** piss, like just don’t f****** take the piss out of me.

“Don’t do that, don’t start taking the piss out of me for stuff that’s too small for me, because one I was f****** born this way.”

He went to tell the directing staff he was leaving, with Billingham telling him “something’s triggered something to day that’s deep in your heart”, before adding “if you decide you want to go we respect that” but said he was open for Soko to continue.

Soko then returned to the camp, and was quizzed by directing staff as to where his trust issues came from.

He replied: “From when I was young, I was probably the bad sheep, I’ve got one older brother super smart, super intelligent.

“My mum, she’s a tough nut, you know? She grew up in Nigeria and she had a relationship with her father that was rough, it wasn’t easy for her.

“And that made her have to be a certain way, where it wasn’t really so much affection ever, it’s get s*** done, and when you don’t the whole family knows about it.

“Every time I did make a mistake it was broadcast in front of all of my cousins, in front of all of my siblings, and that space for a child, it’s not easy.”

Earlier in the episode the celebrities were given the task of removing a VIP from a car while coming under gunfire.

It comes after reality star Marnie Simpson, comedian Tez Ilyas and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw left the show in last Sunday’s episode.

Series six of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air on Channel 4 every Sunday and Monday.