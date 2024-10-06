Big Brother house divided into housemates and non-housemates for new series

The Big Brother house has been divided into housemates and non-housemates in the launch episode for its latest series on ITV2.

As the 16 contestants were announced tonight they were forced to pick between the red or blue side of the house, with 11 contestants picking red, which was revealed to be non-housemates, and five choosing blue, which was revealed to be housemates.

All 11 non-housemates will be up for the series’ first eviction and they will not be allowed to live in the Big Brother house, instead being placed in storage.

It comes after presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best opened the show with Odudu announcing “if you still can’t believe Brat summer is officially over, then get ready for Big Brother autumn”.

The 36-year-old said the 16 housemates would be revealed soon, with the winner set to take home £100,000, and said the contestants would have to make a “very important choice” during the launch show.

The first contestant to be announced was 29-year-old dental worker Rosie, who exclaimed “I can’t believe I’m here” before heading into the house.

In a clip prior to her arrival, she said: “People’s first impression of me is that I can sometimes come across as weird and annoying, and yeah, actually, that’s kind of accurate.

“I love tea, I literally have 20 cups a day, like no joke.

“If someone’s messing with the old tea bags, I’m going to tea bag someone, no I won’t do that, I don’t have balls, but I’m going to do something, probably nothing.”

Aesthetics practitioner Emma, 53, was next to enter and said she would “bring humour to the house and a little bit of sass”.

She said: “Because I’m a lady of a certain age, having fun is home from work, bra off and spilling the tea.

“I’ve had so many girls coming up to me, going, I used to think you were right bitch, but you’re actually lovely, aren’t you?”

When the first two contestants met in the house, Rosie told Emma “you look gorgeous” before asking “shall we have a drink?”.

Next to join was Segan, 25, who said he was “raised in a Christian household” and said he had “so much faith” he could win the show.

He was followed by Nathan, 24, a former butler to the King, who said he had also worked with Queen Camilla before becoming a pork salesman.

Before entering the house he said: “People’s first impression of me, they might think I’m a bit stuck up, slightly in love with myself, which is not all wrong.

“Politically, definitely on the right side of centre, I’d strangely admire Nigel Farage. I think I’m different to other people my age.

“I listen to Radio 2, I read an old fashion newspaper, and I vote Tory.”

Nathan was followed into the house by 24-year-old Daize, a climate activist, who said another housemate “not believing in climate change” would “bring the heat”.

They were followed by Khaled, 23, from Manchester, who said he joined the show because “modern dating as gone down the bin”.

Big Brother then announced the house was being split into red and blue, and that contestants must choose a side.

Once they had chosen a side, they were told they would have to convince incoming contestants to join their side.

Next to join the house was Martha, 26, from Scarborough, who revealed a she loved googling things and has a bunny called Marius.

She was followed by 28-year-old Lily, who revealed her time in the Big Brother house would be her first time living away from her parents.

Prior to entering the house, Lily said: “In the Big Brother house, I am looking forward to living without a parent, because I’ve never lived without my parents.

“If you ask my mom, she would say I am a cause for concern because I leave the oven on and sometimes leave the bath running.

“I work in a Chinese takeaway, I love it, free food, salt and pepper chicken, salt and pepper chips, I plan to work there for the rest of my life.”

England international amputee footballer Thomas was the 10th contestant to join the house, and said he would bring his “competitive spirit from the pitch into the house”.

Ryan, 28, said “there’s a lot of woke people out there”, which he said he found “confusing” before becoming the 11th contestant to join the house.

Before the arrival of 24-year-old HR worker Hanah, who described herself as “boughetto”, the housemates were told that the side of the divide she joined would be able to steal a housemate from the other side.

As she entered the house, Hanah chose the red side because she supports Manchester United, and was then given the choice of which housemate to steal from the blue side.

Hanah chose Rosie because she was wearing a green dress as she said “green is my favourite colour”.

Estate agent Izaaz, 29, followed Hanah, and said he was a “proud Welshman” before paying saying “miss you” to his “best mate” his son as he entered the house.

He was followed by 27-year-old farmer and spa account manager Sarah, who described herself as “posh totty hotty”.

Referencing her chicken farm she said: “I think being an egg would actually be quite a nice life, because they’re getting smashed or getting laid.”

The last to join the house was 35-year-old “sassiest barber you’ve ever seen” Dean, who said: “I don’t get along with manly men who talk about football all the time f*** off.”

At the end of the show Ali, Khaled, Ryan, Segan and Izaaz were left as the housemates, while the rest were moved to storage.

Big Brother will continue to air daily from 9pm on ITV2, and will be followed by sister show Big Brother: Late & Live.