Nick Knowles to miss Strictly’s movie week after sustaining injury

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing live show on Saturday night due to an injury.

Knowles, 62, and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk were due to perform the Charleston to Rain On The Roof from Paddington 2 during the 20th anniversary series’ movie week.

A post to Strictly’s Instagram page said: “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.

“As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba (Mushtuk) will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again.

“Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery.”

The BBC has not disclosed any further details about the injury Knowles sustained during rehearsals.

The TV star previously revealed he had damaged his arm and shoulder, but received medical clearance to perform on the show last weekend.

On September 23, two days after the series’ first live show, Knowles revealed he had been injured while changing a tyre.

He later told BBC Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, while wearing a sling, that he had suffered the “painful” injury on the way to a family party on September 22 to celebrate his birthday.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, ahead of his performance last weekend, Knowles said it had been a “tough week” but added he was “very excited” to dance and said his shoulder was “getting stronger every day”.

Last Saturday head judge Shirley Ballas said that what Knowles and Mushtuk had achieved with only 16 hours of rehearsal time was “absolutely amazing” after they performed an American smooth to Blur’s Parklife.