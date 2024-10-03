Dan Walker ‘hasn’t thought about’ bike crash ahead of 200-mile charity ride

TV presenter Dan Walker has said he “hasn’t thought about” his cycling accident as he begins a 200-mile charity ride around the UK.

The 47-year-old, who DJs on Classic FM, will cycle the width of the north of England for 48 hours to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Last February, he was left unconscious for 25 minutes and left with little memory of what happened after colliding with a car in Sheffield.

Despite the crash, Walker, who will continue to present Classic FM Breakfast from 6.30am to 10am while completing the challenge, said he still “really enjoys” cycling.

Dan Walker studies the route ahead of his 200-mile, coast-to-coast, charity ride (Global/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “To be honest with you, I’ve not even thought about it.

“I haven’t watched the accident back. I know there’s footage of it but I don’t think I need to.

“I can’t remember what happened, because I was out cold for a bit, but I never didn’t think about getting back on a bike.

“I think I got back on and started cycling again maybe three weeks afterwards.

“Obviously, it goes through your mind every now and again. But I try and take as much care as I can.

“I think cycling makes me a better driver, and driving makes me a better cyclist, I would hope so.

“I think cycling is great. I really enjoy it, I’m not sure this is going to be for pleasure, but it’s for a good reason and for a good cause.

“I know that I’ll be taken care of and, obviously, I’ll be wearing a helmet, and we’ve got all the equipment and snacks crucially, and I’m sure the body will hold up, and I’m looking forward to the finish line already.”

Walker, who presented the BBC’s Football Focus for 12 years until November 2020, set off on his journey from Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, today. he will travel through Sheffield, where he grew up, and onto Manchester, before arriving in Liverpool tomorrow.

Along the way he will be greeted by musical moments and surprises, with money raised going to small charities and grassroots projects across the UK that tackle issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Walker added: “I’ll definitely be thinking of all of those people and hopefully lots of other charities who will benefit.”

Those who wish to donate to the TV star’s ride can do so by visiting Global’s Make Some Noise website or by texting either DAN40, DAN30, DAN20, and DAN10 to 70766, depending on whether they wish to donate £40, £30, £20, or £10.

Updates on the Coast To Coast Challenge will be provided on Classic FM.