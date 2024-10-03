Arab Strap, Barry Can’t Swim and corto.alto up for Scottish album of the year

Arab Strap and two Mercury Prize nominees are among those shortlisted for the Scottish album of the year award, organisers have announced.

The Scottish Music Industry Association will reveal the winner of the £20,000 prize on Thursday October 24 at a ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls.

The 10 albums that have made the shortlist, whittled down from a longlist of 20, are Arab Strap’s I’m Totally Fine With It Don’t Give A F*** Anymore; Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand’s Willson Williams; Lucia & The Best Boys’ Burning Castles, Rachel Sermanni’s Dreamer Awake, Dinny Greet by rEDOLENT, and Theo Bleak’s Pain.

Barry Can’t Swim’s When Will We Land? and corto.alto’s Bad With Names, which were both nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize, are also on the shortlist, along with Becky Sikasa’s The Writings And The Pictures And The Song, and Dead Pony’s Ignore This.

Fans were given 72 hours to vote for their favourite longlisted album to secure a place on the shortlist, with Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand revealed as this year’s public vote winner.

Arab Strap are among those on the shortlist of 10 (Alamy/PA)

The nine remaining shortlisted albums were chosen by the Scottish album of the year (SAY) award judging panel.

Robert Kilpatrick, chief executive and creative director at the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “Congratulations to the 10 incredible albums that have made the SAY award shortlist, as well as to our sound of young Scotland award finalists and this year’s modern Scottish classic award winner – Martyn Bennett’s outstanding, innovative and much-loved record Grit.

“In what has been – and continues to be – an incredibly challenging time for Scotland’s cultural sector, the SAY award’s role in celebrating, promoting and rewarding artistic endeavour is more important than ever.

“Culture is our identity, it’s how we understand ourselves, our place in the world and how we connect with each other. It tells the stories of life in Scotland and is essential to our collective and individual wellbeing.

“By championing the incredible musical output of our nation, we share our stories with the rest of the world and find new ways to connect.

“This is a fantastic representation of the strength and diversity of Scottish music – past, present and future.”

Barry Can’t Swim was also nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize (Alamy/PA)

Bennett’s final studio album Grit, named the modern Scottish classic award winner, features traditional Scottish music combined with electronica and dance beats.

He composed the album while battling Hodgkins Lymphoma, undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Bennett in 2005, died 15 months after the album launched, aged 33.

BJ Stewart, one of the founding members of the Martyn Bennett Trust and a close friend of the artist, said: “The Martyn Bennett Trust is deeply honoured that Grit has been awarded the 2024 modern Scottish classic award.

“This recognition is especially meaningful coming from fellow artists across Scotland’s diverse music scene, reflecting the enduring impact of Martyn’s work.”

The five finalists for the sound of young Scotland award have also been announced.

Those in the running for the prize, which offers a funding package worth up to £10,000 to help the winner create their debut album, are Alice Faye, Dillon Barrie, Goliath, Pippa Blundell and Spyres.

Morag Macdonald, youth music initiative manager at Creative Scotland, said: “The sound of young Scotland award is a vital platform for emerging talent, offering not only financial support but also the tools and opportunities young artists need to take their first steps towards making their mark on the Scottish music scene.

“This award shines a spotlight on the incredible creativity and potential of the next generation.

“We’re delighted to offer this award with funding through the Youth Music Initiative and look forward to witnessing the evolution of these young artists.”