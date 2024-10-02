I was an extra on the thrilling new ITV drama Joan - here's what it was like

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

ITV's Joan follows the story of a devoted mother with a secret double life, brilliantly portrayed by Sophie Turner. The six-part series will tell the thrilling true story of Britain's most notorious jewel thief, Joan Hannington, who will do anything she can to protect her daughter.

It was the summer of 2023 but I felt like I'd been whisked back to 1980 when I was cast as an extra on the show.

That blazer might've been acceptable in the 80s

The first episode of Joan aired on Sunday night, where viewers got to know the protagonist – a mother, lover, liar and thief, among other personalities.

A few of the scenes take place in a family-run hair salon, which acts as a front to Joan's criminal underworld.