Shadow And Bone actor Jack Wolfe lands top gong at Stage Debut Awards

Shadow And Bone actor Jack Wolfe has followed in the footsteps of Jodie Comer and Rose Ayling-Ellis by picking up a top gong at the Stage Debut Awards.

The actor won the best West End debut performer prize for his Olivier-nominated role as Gabe in Next To Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre.

EastEnders star Ayling-Ellis won the award last year for her performance in As You Like It at Soho Place, while Comer picked it up in 2022 for her one-person role in Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter.

Wolfe was presented with the prize, which is decided by public vote, at an event in London on Sunday hosted by drag queen Divina De Campo.

Ellie-May Sheridan at the Stage Debuts Awards (James Manning/PA)

The best performer in a play was awarded to two actors – Ellie-May Sheridan for her turn in London Tide at the National Theatre, and Louis McCartney, who was recognised for his performance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre.

The best performer in a musical award was shared between Jeevan Braich, for his vocals and rollerskating skills in Starlight Express at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and Grace Hodgett Young, for her performance in Jamie Lloyd’s hit revival Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre.

Sophie Drake won the best director award for The Bleeding Tree at Southwark Playhouse Borough, while two upcoming stars took home the best writer award.

Sophie Drake won the best director award (James Manning/PA)

Sam Grabiner secured it for Boys On The Verge Of Tears at Soho Theatre, and Azuka Oforka took home the prize for The Women Of Llanrumney at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.

The awards show aims to highlight breakthrough actors, writers, directors, designers, composers or lyricists in the industry.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith said: “The judges were in complete awe of the talent on display from all our winners.

“In many cases, it felt almost inconceivable these could be their professional debuts such was the level of skill on show.

“At a time when there has been much talk about how difficult it is for new playwrights to break through, the judges were particularly pleased to be able to recognise two superb winners in the best writer category for the first time, such was the quality of the shortlist.”