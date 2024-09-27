World of theatre remembers Dame Maggie Smith: ‘Master of the zinger’

The world of theatre has been paying tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, with Sir Cameron Macintosh remembering her as a “brilliant original” who was “the master of the zinger”.

Dame Maggie, who died today aged 89, has been remembered for her roles in the Harry Potter films and ITV’s Downton Abbey series, but she also had a significant career in theatre working with Lord Laurence Olivier at the Old Vic during the National Theatre’s first season in 1963.

To pay tribute to the actor, theatres in London’s West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on October 1 in her memory.

Queen Elizabeth II being presented to Dame Maggie Smith by Lord Laurence Olivier (PA)

Her defining performances on the stage included the National Theatre’s 1970 production of Hedda Gabler in which she played the title role, Noel Coward’s 1964 production of Hay Fever, where she played Myra Arundel, and 1965’s Miss Julie, which saw her play the title character.

The audience was said to have been reduced to hysterics during her performance in Hay Fever, during the second act’s Adverb Game, which saw her wear a black dress with a fish-tail train, which she attempted to sabotage by sitting on it.

Paying tribute to Dame Maggie, Sir Cameron, who owns a number of venues including London’s Sondheim Theatre – which has a box dedicated to her, told the PA news agency: “It is with enormous sadness that today, British theatre has lost one of its greatest stars – the incomparable Dame Maggie Smith.

“Many of Maggie’s finest performances have been on the stages of theatres now in my care – one of the dress circle boxes in the Sondheim Theatre is proudly named after her.

“Over the decades, I have been privileged to see many of her unforgettable performances from her early days in revue, in the late 50s.

“Whatever she was in, every line was electric – she was the master of the zinger.

“I, and everyone at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, salute a truly great artist. Maggie was a brilliant original who can never be replaced or ever forgotten.”

National Theatre director and co-chief executive Rufus Norris hailed Dame Maggie as "one of the greatest actors this country has had the inestimable pleasure of witnessing".

In a tribute, he told PA: “She will forever be remembered as one of the greatest actors this country has had the inestimable pleasure of witnessing.

“Her deep intelligence, effortless dexterity, sublime craft and sharp wit were simply legendary.

“The National Theatre is reeling today and we send our deepest condolences to Maggie’s family and her legions of admirers across the world and in every generation.”

Hannah Essex, co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre – which has arranged next week’s dimming of the lights, said the theatre world and the nation had “lost an icon”.

She said: “Today the theatre world, and the nation, have lost an icon.

“Throughout her 71 years on stage and screen, Dame Maggie Smith was a magnificent talent and will be remembered as one of the most significant performers British theatre has ever seen.

“Our deepest condolences are with her family and loved ones, and we are proud to be able to honour her remarkable career in some small way.”

During her time on the stage, Dame Maggie received a Tony award for her performance as Lettice Douffet in 1990’s Lettice And Lovage, along with six Olivier Award nominations, and was the recipient of the 2010 Special Award.

Other performances which starred Dame Maggie included her role as Halina Rodziewiczowna in 1986’s Coming In To Land, 1966’s Black Comedy, where she played Clea, and playing Beatrice in the National Theatre’s 1965 performance of Much Ado About Nothing.

In a statement, the Old Vic theatre said it is “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of Dame Maggie.

“A titan of the stage and the screen, she spent eight years performing on our stage as part of the newly formed National Theatre Company,” it said on X.