George Clooney plays photographer at star-studded charity event

Hollywood star George Clooney borrowed a professional camera and snapped photographs of his wife Amal Clooney posing with Donatella Versace and Charlotte Tilbury on the carpet of a Clooney Foundation For Justice fundraiser.

Stars arrived in their droves at The Albies, an awards ceremony created by the Clooney’s to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk, sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching”.

The Clooney’s posed at the New York event in a matching black tie ensemble, before greeting guests including acting stars Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski; Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett and Ariana DeBose; and The Fault In Our Stars’ Shailene Woodley.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were among those at the event (Doug Peters/PA)

George was also filmed hugging British rock band Mumford & Sons upon their arrival, before US music star Doja Cat, talk show host Jimmy Fallon and actress Gabrielle Union appeared on the carpet.

As his wife posed alongside fashion designer Versace and British beauty guru Tilbury, George was filmed asking a photographer “which one is it” pointing to the camera buttons, before taking some shots and handing the camera back.

It comes after the 63-year-old helped a photographer back to his feet after tripping at the Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this month, at the premiere of his latest film Wolfs alongside Brad Pitt.

The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugural fundraiser in 2022, according to the Clooney Foundation For Justice website.

The event comes a day after Amal received a Legal 500 award in recognition of her work and contributions to the field of international law.