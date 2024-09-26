Chris Clenshaw to exit EastEnders executive producer role after 40th anniversary

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw is to step down from the role once the soap opera has celebrated its 40th anniversary in February.

Since Clenshaw returned to the BBC show in January 2022 to take on the top position, he has been credited with delivering bold storylines.

Ben Wadey is set to take over the role following a stint as commissioning executive at Channel 4, overseeing Hollyoaks and a number of original dramas.

Ben Wadey (BBC/PA)

Speaking of his decision to leave, Clenshaw said: “As a proud EastEnders fan, it has been the honour of my life to be its custodian.

“It has meant everything to me, and I’ve given Walford my all. I made the tough decision that I would step down after the 40th anniversary many months ago – to keep EastEnders creatively refreshed as it’s a show that needs to constantly evolve.

“After what will be three years at the helm and leading the team through its milestone celebrations, the time feels right that I hand over the keys to The Queen Vic.”

He continued: “Elstree holds a special place in my heart, and I know when the day comes, it’ll be hard to tear myself away.

“My special thanks go to the sensational EastEnders cast and crew that I’m incredibly proud to have led over the past few years, and who have provided me with unwavering support.

“Their commitment, passion and talent has inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them and proud of everything that we’ve achieved together.”

He hailed EastEnders as the highlight of his career, and said he has “loved every minute of it” – but that he felt it was time for a change.

Clenshaw added: “Although my departure from EastEnders is not for some time yet, whilst I’m still here, I look forward to putting all our efforts into our momentous anniversary.

“I’m pleased to be passing the show on to Ben Wadey. I’m confident that, under him, EastEnders will continue to thrive, and I wish him the very best as it is without doubt the best job in telly and I hope he enjoys the ride just as much as I have. Thank you, EastEnders – for everything.”

Clenshaw will continue working for BBC Studios Drama Productions.