Menendez murders: The true story behind the Netflix drama

The Menendez brothers shocked the US in 1989, murdering their parents in a brutal attack.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were aged 21 and 18 when they shot and killed Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez multiple times at close range at their mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

The brothers initially told police they found their parents dead, but later said their violent actions were rooted in a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Miles Crist/Netflix)

The ensuing trials became a tabloid sensation as the nation watched and widespread commentary aired, discussing the brothers’ alleged crimes.

The brothers were initially tried in 1993, each with their own jury, but resulted in a hung jury.

During the high-profile joint second trial, prosecutors argued the family was a Beverly Hills fixture and the young brothers had killed their parents to inherit the family fortune.

However, defence lawyers claimed that it was revenge for sexual abuse.

In 1996, Lyle and Erik were convicted of the murders of their parents and were both sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The trial became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th-century.

The new nine-part Netflix series titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story examines the story from multiple angles, raising questions about how to define a monster.

Netflix is set to air a documentary titled The Menendez Brothers next month, which will see the pair revisit the trial for the first time in 30 years in their own words.