Maya Jama replaces Rita Ora on The Masked Singer judging panel

Maya Jama will join the judging panel of The Masked Singer on the upcoming series, ITV has announced.

The Love Island host, 30, replaces singer Rita Ora on the reality singing competition – while Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all return to their judging roles.

Comedian Joel Dommett will continue as the host when the ITV show returns to screens next year for its sixth series.

Jama said “I’m such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo — and of course working with Joel — is going to be so much fun.

“I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.

“I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel.”

Jama began her career presenting music and sports shows including a travelogue covering the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for the Copa90 football YouTube channel, called Maya’s Fifa World Cup Cities.

She later shot to national fame when she took over hosting duties on hit dating show Love Island from Laura Whitmore.

Jama has also presented BBC radio shows and the Brit Awards as well as hosting her own podcast called When Life Gives You Melons.

Ora had been a judge on the UK version of The Masked Singer since its first series, which launched in 2020.

The opening series featured Ora, McCall, Ross and comedian Ken Jeong on the judging panel, with Jeong later being replaced by Gilligan.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: “The Masked Singer is back and promises to kick off 2025 with a bang.

“TV’s favourite guessing game welcomes the sensational Maya Jama who will be joining our expert detectives, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan all alongside Joel Dommett. We can’t wait.”

Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Nettleton and Derek McLean, co-founders of production company Bandicoot TV, added: “When we decided to add a bombshell to the panel, we knew we need not look any further than Maya.

“She might be a style icon and fashion magazine cover girl, but when it comes to music, she’s an absolute nerd, which might help her solve the clues as our newest celebrity detective.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the Masked Singer family.”

The latest series of the ITV show, which sees celebrities sing anonymously from behind an elaborate costume, was won by McFly star Danny Jones.

The masked line-up has previously featured a host of celebrities including Dionne Warwick, Michael Owen, Daisy May Cooper, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sue Perkins, Lorraine Kelly, Jason Manford and Sir Lenny Henry.