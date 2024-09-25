Lulu and Travis to be honoured at Scottish Music Awards

Lulu will be among a number of stars recognised at the Scottish Music Awards, which raise funds for a music therapy charity.

The Scottish singer will receive the icon award, sponsored by Rox, while Travis will take home the outstanding achievement gong, sponsored by the Sir Reo Stakis Foundation.

The awards, sponsored by Specsavers, will take place on Saturday November 2 at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow in support of Nordoff and Robbins, which helps people with life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation through music therapy.

Lulu, 75, who began her career with the single Shout, has earned critical acclaim for her six decades in the spotlight making pop, rock and soul music.

She said: “To be recognised as a Scottish icon is truly humbling.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had a 60-year career that has taken me all over the world, but Scotland has always been my home.

“It’s an honour to be celebrated in this way, especially for a charity that does such incredible work.”

Travis frontman Fran Healy said: “Nordoff and Robbins is close to the hearts of all in the musical community.

“As musicians, we all know the healing power of music. We see it at each show we play. Songs and melody are bookmarks in all of our lives.

“Nordoff and Robbins’s work with music therapy has changed the lives of so many people. We are humbled to be chosen by them as the recipients of this year’s outstanding achievement award.”

Singer Calum Bowie will receive the Beavertown breakthrough award, while Kyle Falconer, frontman of The View, scoops the King Tut’s song writing award.

Berkeley 2 Studios will receive the Guitar Guitar music industry award.

Falconer said: “To be given this songwriting award means a lot to me. Being recognised for songwriting gives me a very proud moment in front of my family and the people who have been with me through all the highs and lows.

“There have been many highs and many lows, but music has given me so many opportunities that I never would have had if I didn’t pick up a guitar and start writing my first song back in the day.”

Bowie, 23, from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, shot to fame after posting videos of his work on TikTok.

He said: “I’m genuinely shocked to be winning the breakthrough award, it’s a massive honour when you know who’s won it before and gone on to great things.”

Broadcaster Edith Bowman will return as host of the awards, welcoming some of the biggest names in Scottish music alongside rising talent.

Fran Healy hailed the ‘healing power of music’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sandra Schembri, chief executive of Nordoff and Robbins, said: “We can’t wait for the 26th annual Scottish Music Awards in aid of Nordoff and Robbins.

“This event is vital in helping us to raise funds and achieve our mission of using the power of music to create space for vulnerable people to express themselves and find connection in society.

“Scotland’s music scene is vibrant and inspiring, and we’re grateful for the incredible talent and generosity of our artists and industry professionals. Together, we’re continuing to make a positive impact on many lives.”

Jennifer Stephenson, Specsavers’s Scottish divisional chairwoman, said: “Specsavers is proud to be the headline sponsor of the Scottish Music Awards for a sixth consecutive year.

“We can’t wait to see Scotland’s music industry come together for another show-stopping celebration that will raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins.”