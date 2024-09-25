Cycling and Banksy key draws as 25 million people visited Glasgow in 2023

A cycling world championships and major Banksy exhibition helped Glasgow attract more than 25 million visitors in 2023, new analysis has shown.

The Scottish Tourism Economic Impact Model figures show there were 25.75 million visits to Scotland’s largest city in 2023, an increase of 26.6% compared with the year before.

This includes some 500,000 spectators and 8,000 athletes who came to the UCI Cycling World Championships, which was hosted by the city in August.

The Cut And Run exhibition by street artist Banksy at the Gallery of Modern Art attracted some 180,000 visitors (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It also includes the more than 180,000 people who flocked to the record-breaking Cut And Run exhibition by Banksy at the Gallery of Modern Art, the street artist’s first solo exhibition for 14 years.

In all visitors to Glasgow spent a total of £2.35 billion in 2023, an increase of 48.6% on the sum spent by visitors in 2022.

Tourism also supported 31,117 local full-time jobs in the city in 2023, compared with 28,840 the year before, including in food and drink, transport, shopping and accommodation.

Susan Deighan, chief executive of the Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow continues to grow as a successful and popular tourism destination.

“More people are choosing to visit Glasgow and experience everything our dynamic and vibrant city has to offer.

“Whether that is our world-class museums, our spectacular programme of events and festivals, our thriving food and drink scene or concerts at one of the city’s iconic music venues.

“These figures also highlight the importance of hosting major events and attracting unique exhibitions to the city.

“Visitor numbers and spending were boosted significantly by the hugely successful UCI Cycling World Championships and the unforgettable Banksy Cut & Run show at the Gallery of Modern Art.

“The data also emphasises the vital role tourism plays in Glasgow’s economy and how it benefits Glaswegians.”

The figures point to an increase in overnight visitors to the city, with 3.91 million staying for at least one night compared with 2.65 million in 2022, and stays lasting an average of 2.5 nights.

Of these, 80% stayed in “serviced accommodation” such as hotels, apartments and bed and breakfasts, with room capacity in the city having increased by more than 1,500 over the last two years thanks to the opening of nine new hotels.

The number of daytrippers also saw an increase, with 21.8 million people visiting for the day in 2023, compared with 17.69 million in 2022.

Lynne Cooper, VisitScotland’s regional director for Glasgow City Region said 2023 was a good year for overseas visitors.

“Last year was very positive for international visitors coming to Scotland,” she said.

“Our research shows Glasgow attracts large numbers of holidaymakers from overseas markets, who stay longer and spend more.

“The fantastic variety of museums and art galleries, buildings and architecture, heritage attractions, events, as well as food and drinks experiences encourage new and returning visitors to the city.”

More than 500,000 spectators came to the UCI Cycling World Championships, which took place in the Glasgow in August 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said he was “particularly pleased by the increase in direct visitor spending”.

He added: “To fully capture this spend, we must offer a world-class visitor experience that presents our city in the best possible way.

“Achieving this requires continued investment and collaboration on initiatives that enhance the city centre, making it a destination where people truly want to spend their time.”

Andy Cliffe, chief executive of AGS Airports which owns and operates Glasgow airport, said: “Glasgow has a well-earned and global reputation for successfully hosting major events, exhibitions and conferences.

“These figures not only reinforce the importance of continually securing such events; they clearly demonstrate their draw for domestic and international visitors.

“It is really important we build on this and further elevate Glasgow’s international standing, as doing so will play a key role in attracting airlines which will in turn bring further visitors to our city region.”