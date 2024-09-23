Paul Mescal embraces his inner warrior in new trailer for Gladiator sequel

Paul Mescal embraces his inner warrior as he goes to battle for Rome in the new trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator sequel.

The Irish star can be seen beaten and bloody as he portrays a grown-up Lucius, son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in the original film.

Gladiator II is set years after the 2000 historical epic which starred Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, who ends up in slavery after the murder of Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

The new trailer opens with a pensive Mescal looking out to sea on a boat as Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, who plays Macrinus, says: “It is an art choosing gladiators. They’re usually prisoners of war.”

Later Lucius is told he has “rage” within him which he must hold on to as it will carry him to “greatness”, before the trailer cuts to him battling savage monkeys in an arena and later a stampeding rhino.

Washington’s character adds: “I own you now but whose head could I give you to satisfy your fury?”

As clips are shown of Pedro Pascal as general Marcus Acacius and of Lucius holding a woman with an arrow in her chest, he replies: “The general will do. Rome has taken everything from me, but I will have my vengeance.”

The trailer confirms Lucius is the son of Maximus and not Lucius Verus, as he was led to believe.

His mother Lucilla, played again by Nielsen, reveals the news as she prepares him for battle, saying: “Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus and I see him in you.”

In dramatic, fast-paced clips, Lucius can be seen battling Acacius in the Colosseum and leading the charge in a full-scale battle.

The trailer also shows Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta and The White Lotus’s Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla.

The film will continue “the epic saga of power, intrigue and vengeance set in Ancient Rome”, according to the synopsis.

After witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who lead Rome with an iron fist.

Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The sequel has high expectations to live up to after the original film won five Oscars, including best picture and best actor for Crowe.

Gladiator II will arrive in cinemas in November.