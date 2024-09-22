Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome daughter via surrogacy

US actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney have welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, already share a son called Malcolm.

X-Men star Munn, 44, shared a selection of photos to her Instagram page, the first of which showed her and Mulaney with their newborn at the hospital.

She wrote: “Mei June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter.

“When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother.

“She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.

“Mei (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese.”

Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Mulaney, 42, said in a social media post: “I love my little girl so much”.

In March, Munn shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer two months after taking a genetic test in February 2023 in which she tested negative for 90 different cancer genes.

In a People cover story interview she said her breast cancer treatment had put her into a “medically induced menopause”.