Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children In Need to return for its 10th anniversary

The Countryfile Ramble, which raises money for BBC Children In Need, is to head to the Peak District for its 10th anniversary special.

Hosts Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Sean Fletcher, and Margherita Taylor will travel to Chatsworth Estate to embark on a joint ramble with four inspirational young people who have been supported by a BBC Children In Need project.

Baker, 46, who has been a regular presenter on the agricultural programme since 2009, will undertake his ramble with 13-year-old Lucas, who at the age of two months old was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain.

Matt Baker after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

His family was put in touch with funded project, Harry’s Hydrocephalus Awareness Trust (Harry’s HAT), which delivers support sessions and family activity days to children and young people with the condition.

Since then they have provided support and guidance to Lucas’s family and encouraged him to take part in outdoor activities with his family like playing football and rowing.

Rani, 46, will join nine-year-old Rubi, who has chronic kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and a permanent feed point of her tummy, which had prevented her from having sleepovers until she attended Over The Wall Camp, a charity offering camps and residential trips across the UK to disabled and seriously ill children.

Elsewhere, Fletcher, 50, will be teaming up with 15-year-old Jack, who was diagnosed at the age of five with a rare genetic hearing disorder and also has autism.

A teacher put his family in touch with funded project, Talking Hands, which provides an environment where children and young people, like Jack, can learn sign language, are given advice and support.

Anita Rani will take part in the ramble (Ian West/PA)

The final presenter, Taylor, 52, will be joining eight-year-old Sophie who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Due to a lack of support available to children and young people on the autistic spectrum her mother Kathryn set up a project called Sensory Kids in 2014 which provides sensory play, specialist rooms with equipment and support for children and young people with ASD.

Fellow Countryfile presenter John Craven will be joined by Pudsey Bear to challenge members of the public across the UK to hold their own sponsored rambles to raise funds.

Craven said: “I can’t believe we’re celebrating 10 years of the Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children In Need, it’s absolutely amazing!

“We’ve met so many inspirational children and young people over the last 10 years and visited many beautiful locations where the ramble has taken place.

“Our viewers have always been so supportive of the presenters and the young people taking part, and it’s wonderful to see how many of the viewers enjoy going on their own sponsored rambles to help change the lives of children and young people across the UK.

“Walking is a great way to stay connected with one another, support your overall wellbeing and create a positive outlook.

“I do hope as many people as possible are able to get out to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary year too!”

Tommy Nagra, director of content for BBC Children In Need said: “We are thrilled that Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need is back and this year, we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary!

“This year we’ll be sharing the stories of some truly brave and inspiring children and young people, we’ll also be hearing from past contributors to see how BBC Children In Need has benefited them.

“We hope this year’s Ramble encourages our supporters to challenge themselves, get outdoors and help make a difference to the lives of young people across the nation.”

Viewers will be able to purchase a Countryfile bobble hat on the Children In Need website, with 29% of the price donated to the charity.

The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One on Sunday November 3.