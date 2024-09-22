Amy Dowden says ‘thank you for all the support’ after return to Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has thanked those who have supported her since her return to the BBC One dance show.

The popular TV series’ first live show of 2024 saw the Welsh dancer top the judges’ leaderboard after her waltz with JLS member JB Gill.

The 34-year-old from Caerphilly missed out on having a celebrity dance partner last year as she had treatment for breast cancer.

Reflecting on her return, she wrote on Instagram: “Well last night was a pure dream! What a show.

“Absolutely loved watching and supporting everyone! Congratulations to all couples!

“To my superstar @jbgill , you shone and lead me around the floor so beautifully! Thank you!

“Thank you for working so hard and trusting me!

“Can’t wait to get back in the training room tomorrow!

“Thank you so much for all the support!.”

Dowden and Gill received 31 points from the judges for their dance to When I Need You by Leo Sayer.

Last year Dowden found a lump the day before her honeymoon with her husband, professional dancer Ben Jones, and subsequently underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis.

She was able to perform during the Strictly final in 2023 and said in an Instagram post in February that her latest health check had shown “no evidence of disease”.

Last weekend, during the 20th anniversary series launch show, the professionals performed an emotional dance that signalled Dowden’s return to the show.

Strictly continues next Saturday on BBC One with celebrity contestants including reality star Pete Wicks, Olympian Tom Dean, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.