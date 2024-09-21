Mick Jagger ‘so sad’ at death of Cleo Sylvestre who sang with Rolling Stones

Sir Mick Jagger has said he is “so sad” at the death of Cleo Sylvestre, “the first female vocalist to sing with the Stones”.

Sylvestre, also known as Cleopatra Palmer, who had been a feature of film, stage, television and music since the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Friday morning, according to a statement from Fulcrum Talent.

The veteran screen and stage star was known for playing Melanie Harper, Meg Richardson’s adopted daughter, in ITV’s Crossroads and sang as Cleo, with the Rolling Stones backing her on a cover of To Know Him Is To Love Him in 1964.

Sir Mick, lead vocalist of the Rolling Stones, said in an Instagram story: “So sad to hear of the passing of my old friend, the actress and singer Cleo Sylvestre, the first female vocalist to sing with the Stones.”

The 81-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of the band with Sylvestre.

In an interview with Masterpiece PBS, Sylvestre had said her mother would often cook for the rock band.

“I mean, the Stones were always round, especially Brian (Jones) and Mick (Jagger),” she said.

“We lived in a council flat with a tiny little kitchen, and she’d do meals for 15 people.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) said in a post to X: “We’re saddened to hear of the death of Cleo Sylvestre, who performed as Audrey in our As You Like It production last year.”

“Our thoughts are with Cleo’s family and friends at this time.”

Theatre At The Tabard, a theatre in Chiswick, west London, said in a social media post that it was “saddened to hear of the passing” of Sylvestre, who “graced our stage last year” for “a wonderful sold-out blues night.”

US-born playwright and author Bonnie Greer wrote on X that Sylvestre was “one of the reasons that from my vantage point in NYC (New York City) that I thought that this country has the best anglophone theatre, and the best place to be a Black woman in it”.

She added: “I still think that. Thank you, Cleo!”

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the UK’s first sickle cell nurse specialist, also wrote that she was “devastated”.

She added: “My wonderful, kind friend. Amongst many activities, she was a great supporter of the Mary Seacole Statue Appeal.”

Dame Elizabeth shared a photo of Sylvestre dressed as Jamaica-born nurse Seacole at the unveiling of her memorial statue.

A statement from Fulcrum Talent on Friday said: “It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Cleo Sylvestre MBE died this morning.

“Much loved and admired by her peers, she will be remembered as a trailblazer and a true friend. She will be sorely missed by so many.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

In 2023, she went to Buckingham Palace where she was made an MBE for services to drama and charity.

Her most recent screen roles included ITV thriller Platform 7, and Channel 5’s revamp of All Creatures Great And Small.

Sylvestre made her debut at the RSC in As You Like It last year after a long theatre career, which included Wise Child at Wyndham’s Theatre and Under Milk Wood at the National Theatre.

Her film roles have ranged from the 2014 film Paddington and 1993’s The Punk, while her TV appearances included The Bill, New Tricks, Till Death Us Do Part, Grange Hill, Doctor Who and Coronation Street.