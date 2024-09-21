Janet Jackson says US election will end in ‘mayhem’ regardless of who wins

Pop star Janet Jackson has said the upcoming US election will end in “mayhem” regardless of who wins.

Americans will go to the polls to choose their next president on November 5 in the race between Republican former US president Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.

Asked whether the US is ready for Ms Harris, who could become the country’s first female president, Jackson, 58, told The Guardian: “I don’t know.”

“Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem.”

Janet Jackson said that she thinks there will be ‘mayhem’ no matter the result of the US election (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked if she think there will be a peaceful transition of power, she added: “I think there might be mayhem. Either way it goes, but we’ll have to see.”

A number of celebrities have been encouraging Americans to vote in recent weeks including Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Freaky Friday star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Famous faces including Charli XCX and Taylor Swift have endorsed Ms Harris.

During a performance at iHeart Radio Music Festival on Friday night Paramore singer Hayley Williams told the audience that the conservative Project 2025 blueprint for a Republican administration was looking to control minority groups.

She said: “It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda, and the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls.”

In 2016 it was reported that Trump’s labelling of Hillary Clinton as “such a nasty woman” during the final presidential debate had given a boost to Jackson’s 1986 hit Nasty.