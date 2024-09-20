Daisy Edgar-Jones returns to London theatre for Tennessee Williams play

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones is returning to a London theatre to perform in an production of a Tennessee Williams play.

The Normal People and Where The Crawdads Sing actress, 26, will star opposite Bob Marley: One Love actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and The Walking Dead star Lennie James in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at the Almeida theatre.

The theatre also announced a new production of another US playwright’s work, Eugene O’Neill’s A Moon For The Misbegotten, with two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon and Luther star Ruth Wilson in the main roles.

Ziggy Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir at the UK premiere of Bob Marley: One Love (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the two shows, Almeida artistic director and Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold said: “The season is bookended by two timeless American classics directed by our associate director Rebecca Frecknall.”

Frecknall was behind the Olivier-winning production of Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire with Edgar-Jones’s Normal People co-star Paul Mescal.

Twisters star Edgar-Jones returns to the Almeida for the family drama about falsehoods being uncovered after making her professional stage debut in Mike Bartlett-written Albion, a Goold-directed production.

Ruth Wilson at the UK special screening for Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal (Ian West/PA)

Goold also called Pearl Harbour star Shannon and A Very Royal Scandal actress Wilson “two heavyweight stars of stage and screen”, as they star in A Moon For The Misbegotten, set on a barren farm in Connecticut.

Other new productions at the venue include Otherland, a play by Chris Bush, 1536 by Ava Pickett and Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco.

A Moon For the Misbegotten is set to run from June 17 to August 16 2025.

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof has a date for running from December 10 2024 to February 1 2025.